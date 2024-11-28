Champions League: Liverpool stay unbeaten after beating title-holders Real Madrid

The Liverpool team celebrates Cody Gakpo's decisive goal giving the Reds victory (2-0) against Real Madrid at Anfield on November 27, 2024. Photo: Oli Scarff, AFP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liverpool claimed a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The first half saw no goals, but Liverpool took the lead in the 52nd minute when Alexis Mac Allister finished from close range, assisted by Conor Bradley, News.Az reports.In the 60th minute, Liverpool's Andrew Robertson conceded a penalty for a foul on Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez. However, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved Kylian Mbappe’s penalty.Liverpool were awarded a penalty of their own in the 69th minute after Ferland Mendy fouled Mohamed Salah, but Salah missed the target from the spot.Cody Gakpo, who came on in the 67th minute, sealed the win with a header in the 77th minute, assisted by Robertson.The match ended 2-0 in Liverpool's favor. Following the game, Liverpool top the group with 15 points, while Real Madrid are 24th with six points.Crvena zvezda - Stuttgart: 5-1Sturm Graz - Girona: 1-0Liverpool - Real Madrid: 2-0PSV - Shakhtar Donetsk: 3-2Dinamo Zagreb - Borussia Dortmund: 0-3Celtic - Club Brugge: 1-1Monaco - Benfica: 2-3Aston Villa - Juventus: 0-0Bologna - Lille: 1-2

News.Az