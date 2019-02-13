Champions League: PSG stun Man Utd, Roma beat Porto

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain and Roma were the winners of the UEFA Champions League's round of 16 first leg matches on Tuesday evening.

Despite playing absent star players Neymar Jr and Edinson Cavani, PSG managed to get the job done with defender Presnel Kimpembe and French sensation Kylian Mbappe's second half goals, Anadolu Agency reports.

Paris‘s 2-0 victory marked Manchester United's heaviest defeat ever in Europe, first under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, when the coach started his tenure with winning 10 of his 11 matches.

In addition to their loss, Manchester United will play the second leg match in Paris without Paul Pogba who was sent off late in the match.

United stars Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard were also forced off the field with injuries.

The second leg match will be played on March 6, Wednesday in Paris.

In the other match of the evening, Roma managed to beat Porto 2-1 at home, thanks to youngster Nicolo Zaniolo's quick brace within 5 minutes.

For Porto, Adrian Lopez scored the important away goal for his team before Wednesday’s second leg at Estadio do Dragao.

Casillas and Buffon

During last night's matches, Porto's Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas appeared in his 174th Champions League match -- 16 more than second most capped player Cristiano Ronaldo.

With his 121st appearance Champions League great and Paris goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has taken his place among the top 10 Champions League players.

Buffon, however, is the only player within the 10 most capped elite not to have won the UCL trophy.

Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo, Xavi, Raul, Giggs, Iniesta, Messi, Seedorf, Scholes make up the list's remaining players.

News.Az

News.Az