Champions League: Real Madrid, Leverkusen triumph as Liverpool extend unbeaten run
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Girona in the Champions League group phase. Photo: Associated Press
UEFA Champions League leaders Liverpool continued their perfect run with a 1-0 win over Girona on Tuesday.Mohamed Salah scored the only goal of the match in the 63rd minute from the penalty spot at Girona's Estadi Montilivi, News.Az reports.
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker played a crucial role, making key saves to preserve the victory. With the win, the Reds secured 18 points from six matches, remaining unbeaten and firmly at the top of the group. Girona, on the other hand, sit in 30th place with just three points.
Real Madrid edge past Atalanta 3-2 in thrilling encounter
Real Madrid overcame Atalanta 3-2 in a thrilling UEFA Champions League encounter on Tuesday.
Kylian Mbappe put the Spanish giants ahead in the 10th minute at Stadio di Bergamo. Atalanta responded with a penalty from Charles De Ketelaere in the 47th minute, before Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham scored in quick succession, in the 56th and 59th minutes.
Atalanta's Ademola Lookman pulled one back in the 65th minute, but Real Madrid held on for the win. Atalanta sit in 9th place with 11 points, while Real Madrid are 18th with 9 points.
Bayer Leverkusen beat Inter Milan 1-0 with last-minute Goal
Bayer Leverkusen secured a dramatic 1-0 win over Inter Milan with a last-minute goal in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday.
French defender Nordi Mukiele scored the only goal of the match in the 90th minute at the BayArena. Leverkusen's Nathan Tella hit the crossbar in the first half but Mukiele's late strike ensured the victory.
With the win, Leverkusen moved into second place with 13 points, while Inter Milan remain in 4th place, also with 13 points but trailing on goal difference.
Tuesday's Champions League results are as below:
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Celtic: 0-0
Girona vs. Liverpool: 0-1
Atalanta vs. Real Madrid: 2-3
Brest vs. PSV Eindhoven: 1-0
Club Brugge vs. Sporting Lisbon: 2-1
RB Leipzig vs. Aston Villa: 2-3
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Paris Saint-Germain: 0-3
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Bayern Munich: 1-5