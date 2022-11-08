Champions League round of 16 draw made

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will see fierce matches such as the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich pairings, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The last 16 draw was held in Switzerland's Nyon on Monday.

Defending champions Real Madrid of Spain will face former winners Liverpool from England in the Round of 16 phase.

It will be a rematch of the 2022 final as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to win the Champions League trophy in May.

Meanwhile French club PSG will take on German powerhouse Bayern Munich in the knockout phase.

Both sides met in the 2020 final as Bayern Munich defeated PSG 1-0 in Lisbon.

The two-legged Round of 16 will start in February, and the second legs will be played in March.

Last 16

RB Leipzig - Manchester City

Club Brugge - Benfica

Liverpool - Real Madrid

AC Milan - Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt - Napoli

Borussia Dortmund - Chelsea

Inter - Porto

Paris Saint-Germain - Bayern Munich

