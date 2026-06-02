Chancellor Friedrich Merz rules out coalition with far-right AfD

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has firmly shut down any possibility of forming a government coalition with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, branding them a direct threat to the country’s postwar democratic foundation.

Speaking Tuesday during a panel discussion at the East German Economic Forum in Brandenburg, Merz addressed recurring pressure from some political corners to align his conservative bloc with the far-right opposition. He noted that critics frequently point out that the two factions share overlapping views on multiple policy issues and could easily command a parliamentary majority together, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

However, Merz rejected the idea entirely. "My answer is no. I will not do that," the Chancellor declared to sustained applause from attendees.

Invoking modern German history, Merz argued that an alliance with the AfD risks steering Germany back into a dangerous nationalist era. He emphasized that his leadership would remain dedicated to the democratic, Western-oriented path forged by Konrad Adenauer, West Germany's historic first chancellor following World War II. "It was under Adenauer that we in Germany finally left the era of nationalism behind us," Merz stated. "And I will not lead the Federal Republic of Germany — nor my own party — backwards."

The Chancellor also took the opportunity to quell rumors of fractured stability within his current government. Despite ongoing policy disputes and public tensions with his current coalition partners, the center-left Social Democrats, Merz dismissed speculation that he is quietly shopping around for alternative political alliances. "I am not looking for another partner," Merz insisted, doubling down on the current administration. "And I do not have another partner."

News.Az