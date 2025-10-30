Yandex metrika counter

Chancellor Merz of Germany supports Türkiye's inclusion in EU

  • World
  • Share
Chancellor Merz of Germany supports Türkiye's inclusion in EU
© Michael Kappeler/​dpa

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on Thursday that Berlin wants Ankara to join the EU, highlighting Türkiye's importance in foreign policy.

“Türkiye is a very important actor in all foreign policy and security matters that concern us," Merz who visited Türkiye as Chancellor for the first time said in a news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

He vowed that Germany will pursue closer cooperation with Türkiye on security policy.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      