Chancellor Merz of Germany supports Türkiye's inclusion in EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on Thursday that Berlin wants Ankara to join the EU, highlighting Türkiye's importance in foreign policy.

“Türkiye is a very important actor in all foreign policy and security matters that concern us," Merz who visited Türkiye as Chancellor for the first time said in a news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

He vowed that Germany will pursue closer cooperation with Türkiye on security policy.

News.Az