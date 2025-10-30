Chancellor Merz of Germany supports Türkiye's inclusion in EU
© Michael Kappeler/dpa
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on Thursday that Berlin wants Ankara to join the EU, highlighting Türkiye's importance in foreign policy.
“Türkiye is a very important actor in all foreign policy and security matters that concern us," Merz who visited Türkiye as Chancellor for the first time said in a news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.
He vowed that Germany will pursue closer cooperation with Türkiye on security policy.