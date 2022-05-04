Chancellor Scholz pledges continued military assistance to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Germany invariably participates in this, and it will continue doing so and making decisions that will be right and proportionate, bearing in mind each given moment,” Scholz noted.

At the end of April, Germany’s Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that Germany was ready to supply to Ukraine air defense launchers Gepard.

Earlier, the DPA news agency quoted its sources as saying that the German government was going to supply Soviet-made T-72 tanks via Slovenia using a "circular exchange" arrangement.

News.Az