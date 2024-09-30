Changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine do not affect NATO policy — secretary general

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has not made any adjustments to its nuclear doctrine that would require NATO making any changes on this issue, outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with Reuters, News.Az reports.

According to him, NATO did not detect any change in Russia's nuclear posture "that requires any changes from our side." Stoltenberg also urged the alliance’s members to continue their aid to Kiev without succumbing to "nuclear rhetoric" purportedly emanating from Russia."Every time we have stepped up our support with new types of weapons - battle tanks, long-range fires or F-16s - the Russians have tried to prevent us," outgoing NATO chief said. "They have not succeeded and also this latest example should not prevent NATO allies from supporting Ukraine," he added.Touching on the issue of supplying longer-range weapons to the Kiev regime, Stoltenberg asserted that there is "no silver bullet" that would change everything on the battlefield.

