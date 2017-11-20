Charles Manson, mastermind of murderous cult, dies aged 83

+ ↺ − 16 px

Notorious cult leader Charles Manson, who encouraged his band of followers to kill nine people in the Los Angeles area in the 1960s, has died aged 83.

"Inmate Charles Manson, 83, died of natural causes at 8:13 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at a Kern County hospital," a statement from California prison officials said.

It said Manson had been housed in the Protective Housing Unit at California State Prison-Corcoran since 1989.

"The unit houses inmates whose safety would be endangered by general population housing," it said.

News.Az

