Charles Michel urges Russian soldiers to drop arms

European Council Charles Michel on Wednesday called on Russian soldiers to drop their arms, News.Az reports.

“If you want no part in killing your Ukrainian brothers and sister, drop your arms, leave the battlefield,” Michel said at a plenary session of the European Parliament.

“Granting asylum to these soldiers is a valuable idea that should be pursued,” he added.


