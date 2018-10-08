Charter flights to open from Baku to Sharm El-Sheikh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tour package costing $599 covers airline tickets, all-inclusive seven-day overnight transfers and travel insurance

Direct charter flights from Baku to Egypt, Sharm El-Sheikh, will open in the coming winter season, PASHA Travel Deputy CEO Ildirim Ganbarov has said at an event, dedicated to the presentation of charter flights, AZERTAC reports.

According to him, the flights will be operated once a week on Thursdays from November 8, 2018 to May 16, 2019. The flights will be implemented by Pasha Holidays and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

The Sharm El-Sheikh international airport offers for tourists the opportunity to obtain visas on the spot. The tour package costing $599 covers airline tickets, all-inclusive seven-day overnight transfers and travel insurance.

According to Ganbarov, the flights between the two countries will give impetus to expansion of tourist exchange and strengthening of tourism ties, pave the way for the development of business ties.

It will be the second regular flight operated by Azerbaijan. The first flight was organized to Montenegro.

News.Az

