ChatGPT share drops as Gemini and Claude gain ground in generative AI market

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ChatGPT’s dominance in the generative artificial intelligence market has declined sharply, while Google Gemini and Anthropic Claude have gained significant ground, reshaping the industry into a three-way competition, according to a new report.

The findings, released by U.S. marketing analytics firm Momentic based on Similarweb data, show that as of April the web traffic share among major generative AI services was led by ChatGPT at 54.7%, followed by Gemini at 27.4% and Claude at 8.2%, with DeepSeek, Grok, Perplexity and Microsoft Copilot trailing behind, News.Az reports, citing The Chosun Daily.

The report highlights that ChatGPT’s share has fallen from 76.5% in February 2025 to 54.7% in April, marking a drop of around 22 percentage points over the past year, while Gemini’s share surged from 5.6% to 27.4% and Claude recorded rapid growth in user visits.

According to the analysis, ChatGPT’s global traffic has stagnated, declining by about 6% over six months, while competitors expanded their reach. The growth of Gemini is attributed to its integration with Google Search, Android and Google Workspace, while Claude has expanded from enterprise and developer users into the broader consumer market.

The report also noted that the figures exclude mobile application and enterprise API usage, meaning they do not represent total market share.

At the same time, competition in the sector is intensifying as companies expand distribution channels. Apple has announced that its next-generation Siri assistant will allow users to choose between ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini.

News.Az