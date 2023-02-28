Checkpoints on Lachin road will ensure transparency of movement of goods, civilians - Azerbaijani FM

Checkpoints on Lachin road will ensure transparency of movement of goods, civilians - Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan continues to ignore the requirements of the trilateral statement signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Azerbaijani minister noted that the misuse of the Lachin road by Armenia over the last two years should not be repeated.

Bayramov stressed that checkpoints on the Lachin road will be able to ensure transparency of the movement of goods and civilians on the road.

News.Az