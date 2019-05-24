Chelsea owner Abramovich set to visit Baku for Europa League final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Roman Abramovich is planning to attend his first competitive Chelsea fixture in over a year at the Europa League final in Baku, The Sun reports.

Blues’ billionaire owner has not been seen at a first-team game since issues over his UK visa last summer.

Roman has since taken up Israeli citizenship and hopes to be in Azerbaijan for Wednesday’s final against Arsenal.

It is also being seen as a huge boost for Chelsea as a public show by the Russian tycoon that he remains committed to the club.

The Russian businessman has been the owner of Chelsea since 2003. Abramovich bought the club for 140 million euros.

The UEFA Europa League final match will be held between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 29.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4) at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.

News.Az

News.Az