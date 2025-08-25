Chesterfield co-owner Phil Kirk dies at 59

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chesterfield co-owner Phil Kirk has died at the age of 59, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

The League Two side announced in March that Kirk, who first invested in the club in 2022 with his brother and co-owner Ashley, had been diagnosed with cancer.

He recently entered palliative care after treatment was unsuccessful.

In a statement the club said that they were confirming the news with "great sadness" and that their thoughts "are with Phil's family and friends".

Chesterfield are second in League Two after winning four of their first five games this season.

News.Az