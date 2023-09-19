Chief of Azerbaijan General Staff meets with Turkish delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 19, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a visiting delegation of the Legal Service of Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed his satisfaction with seeing the guests in Azerbaijan and emphasized the importance of enlightenment activities held in the Azerbaijan Army regarding the application of military legislation and international humanitarian law.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the organization of legal services, service activities of military lawyers and a number of other issues.

