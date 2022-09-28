Chief of Azerbaijan General Staff visits Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff, Colonel General Karim Valiyev on Wednesday embarked on an official visit to Georgia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

At the meetings that will be held as part of the visit, it is planned to discuss the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres, as well as regional security issues.

