Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff and Russian defense minister holds phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 15, at the initiative of the Russian side, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The sides discussed the military-political situation in the region, the provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces, and other issues.

News.Az