Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff embarks on official visit to Türkiye

Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff embarks on official visit to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev on Monday embarked on an official visit to Türkiye, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Colonel General Valiyev will hold a number of meetings with the military leadership of Türkiye as part of the visit held at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart, Army General Metin Gürak.

Issues of cooperation in military, military-technical, military education and a number of other fields between the two countries will be discussed during the meeting.

News.Az