Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff holds phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart

First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Army General Metin Gürak, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Local anti-terrorist activities carried out in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan were discussed during the telephone conversation.

It was emphasized that the fraternal Türkiye, as always, stands by Azerbaijan.

News.Az