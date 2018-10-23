Yandex metrika counter

Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff leaves for Israel

Sadikov will meet with Israel’s minister of defense, chief of the General Staff and other officials


Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov has left for Tel Aviv on an official visit at the invitation his Israeli counterpart, Lieutenant General Gadi Eisenkot, the Defense Ministry said on Oct. 23. 

As part of the official visit, Sadikov will meet with Israel’s minister of defense, chief of the General Staff and other officials. 

Sadikov will also visit a number of defense industry enterprises in Tel Aviv. 

