Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff leaves for New York
Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov departed for New Yor
The aim of the visit is to attend the 2nd Chiefs of Defense Conference to be held at UN Headquarters on July 6-7, the Defense Ministry reports.
News.Az