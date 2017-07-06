Yandex metrika counter

Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff leaves for New York

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov departed for New Yor

The aim of the visit is to attend the 2nd Chiefs of Defense Conference to be held at UN Headquarters on July 6-7, the Defense Ministry reports. 

