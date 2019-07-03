Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff meets Commander of NATO Special Operations Headquarters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov held a meeting Wednesday with a

Speaking about the 25-year sustainable cooperation between Azerbaijan and the North Atlantic Alliance, Sadikov noted the development of these relations, the activities of the Azerbaijan Army in various programs and the contribution made by the country to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, he stressed the importance of resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and on the basis of the norms of international law.

In turn, C. Kilrain expressed satisfaction with his first visit to Azerbaijan, especially emphasizing that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of Alliance and highly appreciated the country’s participation in the fight against terrorism, the significant contribution in providing airspace to cargo transportation for peacekeeping operations and the high level of professionalism of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of further cooperation between the Special Forces of Azerbaijan and NATO, and other issues of mutual interest.

