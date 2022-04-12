Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff meets with Turkish delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by the Chief of Intelligence of the Turkish General Staff, Corps General Rafet Dalkıran, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The development of relations between the armies of the two countries, as well as cooperation in the field of military intelligence, was noted.

The importance of joint military exercises between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in terms of experience exchange was emphasized at the meeting.

