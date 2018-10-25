Yandex metrika counter

Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff visits defense industry enterprises in Israel

Sadikov viewed the military products at the enterprises and got acquainted with their capabilities

As part of the official visit to Israel, a delegation led by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov visited the enterprises of the defense industry of Israel.

Colonel General N. Sadikov viewed the military products at the enterprises and got acquainted with their capabilities, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported on Oct. 25.  

honor Patriotic War martyrs

