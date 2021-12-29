Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff visits Land Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev visited the Land Forces under the instructions of the country’s defense minister.

Valiyev first got acquainted with the conditions created in the headquarters and administrative buildings of other departments of the Land Forces Command and held a meeting on the results of 2021, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Addressing the servicemen, the Chief of the General Staff congratulated the personnel on behalf of the ministry’s leadership on the occasion of the upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

The tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to the army were once again brought to the attention of the personnel at the meeting. The combat readiness, moral and psychological state of the servicemen were analyzed, talks were held on further improving the combat capability, training personnel in the spirit of patriotism, as well as other issues.

Valiyev met with the military personnel of one of the operational (commando) military units. Delivering the instructions of the defense minister to the military personnel, he stressed the importance of further raising the professional level of servicemen.

