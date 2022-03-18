Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff visits Land Forces (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev visited the Land Forces, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

First, the Chief of the General Staff visited the Combined-Arms Training Center of the Land Forces, training points adapted to real combat conditions aimed to improve special tactical training of military personnel and practical application of modern combat methods.

The Chief of General Staff, who was interested in the social and living conditions of the cadets participating in the Commando Training Courses and the training process, was reported that the classes are conducted applying new methods.

Colonel General Karim Valiyev watched the course of the training process held at the training points to increase the theoretical and practical knowledge of the cadets. Highly appreciating the training process, the Chief of the General Staff enquired about the concerns of the military personnel and congratulated them on the upcoming Novruz holiday on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense.

Then an official meeting was held with the command staff of the Land Forces.

After analyzing the work done, the Chief of General Staff delivered to the meeting participants the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

At the meeting, the relevant officers were assigned specific tasks to maintain a constant high level of combat readiness and professionalism of military personnel, as well as the practical training of units and command posts.

News.Az