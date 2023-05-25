Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff visits Pakistan Special Service Group division

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, who is on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, visited the Special Service Group (SSG) division of this country, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Special Service Group (SSG) gave the delegation detailed information about the division's assignment and training process. It was noted that the personnel of the division involves the special forces and mainly deals with counter-terrorism, detection of necessary targets, the release of hostages, information, psychological and a number of other special operations.

Then the training area of the SSG was introduced, the weapons and equipment at the disposal of the division, as well as other military means were shown to the delegation.

In the end, Colonel General K. Valiyev signed the "Book of Honor" of the SSG division.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov also participated in the meeting.

News.Az