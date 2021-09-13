Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff visits Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev is on an official visit to Turkey, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

As part of the visit, it is planned to hold a number of meetings of the Azerbaijani delegation with the military leadership of Turkey.

During the meetings, the issues of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and a number of other spheres will be discussed.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army pays his first foreign visit to fraternal Turkey.

The visit will last until September 14.

News.Az