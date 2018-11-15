Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff watch actions of command posts during CSWG - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the ongoing Command-Staff War Games (CSWG), First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov watched the actions of command posts deployed at the Battle Control Center, the Defense Ministry said Nov. 15.

The chief of the General Staff checked the activities of the operations planning and units' management groups of various types and branches of troops, and gave relevant instructions.

News.Az

