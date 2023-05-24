Chief of Azerbaijan’s General Staff visits headquarters of Pakistan’s GIDS

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev visited the headquarters of the Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS) organization of Pakistan, specializing in the sphere of the defense industry and is one of the largest manufacturers of products for military purposes, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani delegation is on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on the purpose and activity areas of GIDS.

It was noted that the enterprise manufactures products for military purposes that are used on land, at sea, and in the air, including in air defense and integrated systems, as well as in nuclear, biological (bacteriological) and chemical defense.

The sides discussed the issues of mutual interest at the meeting with the participation of Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov.

News.Az