Chief of company owning Kemerovo shopping mall detained — Investigative Committee

Director general of Kemerovo Confectionery Factory, the owner of the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall in Kemerovo, Julia Bogdanova was detained on Friday.

She will be charged under part 3 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Violation of fire safety requirements that caused the death of two or more persons) in the near future, the Investigative Committee said in a statement, TASS reports.

"Today director general of OJSC Kemerovo Confectionery Factory Julia Bogdanova was detained. This company owned the building of the shopping mall where a fire broke out on March 25, taking lives of people. The investigation determined that being responsible for fire safety provision, Bogdanova was repeatedly informed by her subordinates about failures of the fire security system of the building," the statement said.

Bogdanova took no measures to correct deficiencies in the fire safety system of the shopping mall, the Investigative Committee added.

