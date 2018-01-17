Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces attends NATO meetings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov has attended the meetings of the Military Committee in Chiefs of Staff Sessions in "Resolute Support" and "Projecting Stability" formats held at NATO Headquarters.

During the meeting held in the "Resolute Support" format, the Chiefs of Staff discussed the security environment in Afghanistan, continuation of the NATO’s Resolute Support mission and changes in the operational situation, including situation in the South-East Asia region.

The issues of military contribution to security and stability in Europe’s southern neighborhood, as well as issues related to cooperation in this area between NATO, European Union, regional security guarantors and national efforts, were discussed at the meeting held in the format of "Projecting Stability".

News.Az

News.Az