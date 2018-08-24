Yandex metrika counter

Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces meets with Belarus defense minister

First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Najmaddin Sadikov has met with Belarus Defense Minister Andrei R

They discussed prospects for the development and expansion of bilateral cooperation in the military and military-technical areas, as well as security issues.

