Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces meets with Belarus defense minister
First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Najmaddin Sadikov has met with Belarus Defense Minister Andrei R
They discussed prospects for the development and expansion of bilateral cooperation in the military and military-technical areas, as well as security issues.
