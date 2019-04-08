Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces visits Operational Center of Royal Saudi Air Force

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the visit to Saudi Arabia, a delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov has visited the Operational Center of the Royal Saudi Air Force.

According to AzerTag, Najmeddin Sadikov and Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force Turki bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz discussed military cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az

