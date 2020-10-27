Yandex metrika counter

Chief of staff of Armenian Army motorized rifle division killed

As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army, the forward command post of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Colonel Sergei Shakaryan, the chief of staff of the division was among the killed.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

