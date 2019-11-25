Chief Rabbi of Geneva expresses gratitude to Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Izhak Dayan, Chief Rabbi of Geneva, Switzerland, has sent a letter of gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AzVision.az reports citing the Presidential press service.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

It gives me great pleasure as a Chief Rabbi who was born in Morocco, a Muslim country, to take the opportunity to thank you good self towards your invitation to participate as a panelist at the second summit of World Religious Leaders, that was hosted in Baku, under your gracious patronage.

It was indeed a privilege being amidst other religious leaders, policymakers, and specialists from a lot of countries.

I felt this key Summit was of great importance to promote relations between various cultures, to help develop interfaith dialogue, and human values such as mutual understanding, respect for each other and teach the importance of human dignity and solidarity.

Everyone was highly impressed as to how your country, Azerbaijan, is a role model for coexistence.

Heartfelt gratitude is once again extended towards your gracious hospitality.

Looking forward to being part of your forthcoming events, and to have the opportunity to meet Your Excellency in person," the letter reads.

News.Az

