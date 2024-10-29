Child killed, several injured as car crashes into school fence in Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A child has died, and several others have been injured after a car crashed into a primary school in Hawthorn East, in the Australian city of Melbourne, according to police.

The vehicle veered off the road, crashed through a fence, and struck an outdoor table where five children were seated just after 2:30 PM local time, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died.Two girls aged 11, a 10-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were also taken to hospital with serious injuries, Victoria Police said.The driver of the car, a 40-year-old woman, crashed into the fence while making a U-turn after collecting a child from the school.She was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.The child who was a passenger in the car was not injured."It appears it is a tragic accident," Detective Inspector Craig McEvoy, from the Major Collision Investigation Unit, said.Video footage from the scene showed the car with damage on its front left side.Police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.

News.Az