Child poisoned to death by own mother in Azerbaijan

Child poisoned to death by own mother in Azerbaijan

Saypullayeva admitted to poising her daughter.

Gulnara Saypullayeva, who lives on a farm in the Hil village of Azerbaijan's Gusar district, notified police of the sudden death of her daughter, Saypullayeva Luiza Bakhtiyar qizi (2012), district law-enforcement agencies told APA.
 
Investigations revealed that the child had been murdered.
 
Detained as a suspect, Saypullayeva admitted to poising her daughter by having her drink milk mixed with a pesticide.
 
The investigation is ongoing.

News.Az


