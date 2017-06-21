Child poisoned to death by own mother in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saypullayeva admitted to poising her daughter.

Gulnara Saypullayeva, who lives on a farm in the Hil village of Azerbaijan's Gusar district, notified police of the sudden death of her daughter, Saypullayeva Luiza Bakhtiyar qizi (2012), district law-enforcement agencies told APA.



Investigations revealed that the child had been murdered.



Detained as a suspect, Saypullayeva admitted to poising her daughter by having her drink milk mixed with a pesticide.



The investigation is ongoing.

News.Az

