Child poisoned to death by own mother in Azerbaijan
- 21 Jun 2017 07:23
Saypullayeva admitted to poising her daughter.
Gulnara Saypullayeva, who lives on a farm in the Hil village of Azerbaijan's Gusar district, notified police of the sudden death of her daughter, Saypullayeva Luiza Bakhtiyar qizi (2012), district law-enforcement agencies told APA.
Investigations revealed that the child had been murdered.
Detained as a suspect, Saypullayeva admitted to poising her daughter by having her drink milk mixed with a pesticide.
The investigation is ongoing.
