Children among dead, wounded in Azerbaijan’s Barda

On October 28, the Armenian armed forces once again fired Smerch missiles at civilians in the Barda district. As a result of the Armenian armed forces’ attack with cluster missiles against the densely populated areas of Barda district, where trade facilities are located, 21 civilians were killed and nearly 70 civilians were injured. Numerous civilian facilities and vehicles were severely damaged.

The chief physician of the Barda District Central Hospital Aliyar Sarvarov said that more than 40 wounded had been admitted to the hospital so far. “Most of the injured are in critical condition. They are undergoing surgery. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, a 16-year-old boy, who sustained a serious shrapnel wound to the chest, died. All our doctors are currently working hard to save the lives of the wounded,” he added.

