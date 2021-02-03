"Children Hotline" service supported by Azercell received 6657 queries in 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Children are the most vulnerable group of our society that always requires care and attention. We must ensure that children grow up in a healthy environment, without any concern and problem for the sake of the bright future of our country. The “Children Hotline” service, supported by Azercell, provided assistance to 6,657 children in 2020 by working in an intensified mode during the global health crisis announced in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

“Children Hotline”, which has been operating for more than 10 years, supports children and adolescents whose rights are being violated and protects them from psychological and physical trauma. The service team provides social services, as well as legal and psychological assistance to children and families facing certain issues with their children.

The incoming appeals include questions and problems in various areas. Last year, majority of such queries, specifically 3602, were related to education. The service also dealt with 909 queries in legal, 668 in psychological, 501 in social and 388 in healthcare maters, while 589 of the appeals were related to other areas.

It should be noted that the number of girls applying for the service prevailed in 2020, with 3,494 calls from girls and 3,129 from boys. 5499 of total inquiries were addressed by individuals over 18, whereas 1124 of callers were under 18. Also, 34 anonymous calls were registered last year.

As in previous years, the majority of queries from young children were related to the legal issues. These include difficulty for divorced parents to see their children, psychological issues with children and so on.

Along with adults, children and adolescents also experienced some psychological issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Most of the complaints were about tensions and phobias caused by the pandemic, as well as online education. Psychological assistance was primarily provided by telephone, and if necessary, individual and group therapies were provided in accordance with the rules of quarantine regime.

At the end of last year, the “Children Hotline” received many appeals in connection with the Patriotic War. Successful rehabilitation work has been carried out, especially with children from the regions of Agdam and Ganja who have lost their homes, feared to lose their loved ones, or experienced stress and trauma.

Throughout the year, the “Azerbaijan Children's Hotline” received queries from various regions of the country. Along with Baku, the service received calls from the residents of 44 regions, including Agdam, Agdash, Zardab, Goranboy, Goychay, Sheki, Shamakhi, Ganja, Gazakh, Tovuz. Even our compatriots living outside the borders of Azerbaijan, including Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Austria, Germany and Uzbekistan, have applied to the service with certain issues.

It should be noted that the "Children Hotline", established on the initiative of "Ümidli Gələcək Sosial Təşəbbüslər" Public Union and supported by “Azercell Telecom” LLC, responded to 48,007 appeals since its establishment. All queries are dealt with by lawyers, psychologists and social workers. Callers are given the necessary advice, and if necessary, they are referred to the Children's Rights Clinic. In cases where incoming appeals cannot be resolved directly within the service, the Hotline staff conducts a joint investigation with relevant government agencies and non-governmental organizations.

The service can be reached any time of the day by dialing short number 116111, mobile numbers +994 50 680 22 80, +994 51 580 22 80, +994 51 880 11 80, +994 51 880 22 80, also via email, Facebook and Instagram, live chat on the website of the center or mobile application “uşaqqaynarxetti”.

