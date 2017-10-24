'Children of oligarchs and officials will not be sent to the front' - protest from Armenian scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The core of real science, musicians will become the 'cannon fodder', while the children of oligarchs and officials will not be sent to the front line."

According to Armenian media, the associate professor of the Faculty of Philology of the Yerevan State University, linguist Narine Dilbaryan made the statement, expressing her protest against the changes in the military legislation of the country, initiated by the Armenian Defense Ministry.

According to her, changing and annulling the existing rules for obtaining an academic education is an erroneous decision, since this will serve neither science development nor the replenishment of the army by professional servicemen. Dilbaryan believes that in this form it will be impossible either to solve the problem of evading military service or to fight corruption.

"Continuing to appeal to various objective and subjective reasons, our government is trying in this way to solve the problem of staffing the army with troops and ensuring the combat capability of the country. But, in my opinion, this is a dead-end way. This will not help our army to replenish personnel, but will only harm many areas. I am sure that this process will force [young people] to evade the army, referring to illnesses or other ways, which will lead to an increase in corruption risks. But the most dangerous question is that we see how, despite the fact that conscripts are not sent immediately to military operations and the service life is only one year, many citizens of the republic acquire Russian citizenship for their children. Just imagine what will happen if everyone starts to disavow Armenian citizenship," said Dilbarian.

Narine Dilbaryan stated that the aforementioned law can not influence the service of children of oligarchs and officials in the army: "The core of real science, musicians will fall victims, becoming the 'cannon fodder'. And they [the oligarchs and officials] will not send their children to the front line. At best, they will serve in the headquarters," the Armenian scientist said.

