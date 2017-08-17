Children of some countries’ presidents and ex-presidents to attend Baku forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Children of the Macedonian and Montenegrin presidents, as well as the children of former presidents and prime ministers of Latvia, Ukraine, Albania, Andorra, and Bosnia and Herzegovina will visit Baku to join the Global Young Leaders Forum on August 21 to 24, according to AzVision.

The forum to be organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center with the support of the State Committee of Azerbaijan on Work with Diaspora will bring together about 50 young leaders and researchers from around the world, as well as representatives from several prestigious programs.

Moreover, nearly 20 attendees, including former leaders of government of various countries, influential public figures as well as heads of major corporations will join the forum.

The debates on individual assessment of leadership, the forms of leadership that modernity needs, the differences between the leadership of women and men, and the inner and outer boundaries of leadership will be discussed in the forum.

News.Az

