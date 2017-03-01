Children with disabilities to be provided with school buses in Georgia

The mini-buses will serve not only children with special needs but those engaged in City Hall’s parasport centre.

Four, specially-adapted mini-buses have been provided to schools in the capital of Tbilisi to facilitate the transportation of students with disabilities.

Visiting one of the schools today, Tbilisi Mayor Davit Narmania said that last year City Hall bought two mini-buses. After the purchase of these next four, City Hall plans to purchase an additional two buses which will make for a total of eight.

The mini-buses will serve not only children with special needs but those engaged in City Hall’s parasport centre”, Narmania said.

City Hall and the Ministry of Labour, Health and Social Affairs have selected 11 schools that will be provided with the mini-buses in the capital.

50 students with disabilities are currently using the service of a minibus in Tbilisi that transports them from home to school and back. All the expenses of transportation are covered by City Hall.

City Hall believes this would ensure that all students with disabilities face no difficulties in access to safe transportation, are engaged in the educational process and feel independent.

News.Az

