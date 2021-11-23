Children’s Paralympic Games 2021 start with Azercell’s support

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Children's Paralympic Games supported by the leader of country’s mobile market “Azercell Telecom” LLC has resumed. To ensure the safety of children under the requirements of the quarantine regime, it was decided to hold the event in the form of separate competitions for each sport and the absence of an audience.

Trial competitions in powerlifting have already taken place at the Republican Paralympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit, as well as table tennis games. By the end of the year, teen paralympians will be able to participate in competitions in other sports, including judo (on November 26th), swimming (on December 4th), and taekwondo (on December 10th).

Operating since 2014 with the support of Azercell, the Azerbaijan Children's Paralympic Committee has so far been able to attract around 200 children and adolescents with disabilities. Here, the athletes trained by professional coaches practice 10 sports - judo, swimming, para-taekwondo, powerlifting, boccia, handball, table tennis, wheelchair dancing, alpine skiing, and snowboarding. They also take part in mass sports events organized at the local and international levels.

It should be noted that the Children's Paralympic Committee was established in 2013 for the first time in international practice under the National Paralympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Committee promotes the integration of children with disabilities into society through habilitation and rehabilitation. By supporting this important mission, “Azercell Telecom” LLC contributes to ensuring the physical health and development of children in our country.

News.Az