Chile extends state of emergency to aid fire-ravaged areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Tuesday extended by another month a state of emergency in force since Feb. 2 to facilitate aid to areas of the Valparaiso region in central Chile ravaged by forest fires, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The measure aims to ease the supply of necessary resources to Valparaiso, said Sofia Gonzalez, Valparaiso's presidential delegate.

A total of 6,974 homes have been destroyed, according to the latest report from Chile's National Disaster Prevention and Response Service.

The fires, one of the worst disasters in the country's history, have killed at least 133 people.

News.Az