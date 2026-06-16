Chile looks into suspected trafficking of Haitian minors
Chile’s government, via its National Migration Service, has lodged a criminal complaint over suspected child trafficking after more than 200 Haitian minors who arrived in 2025 could not be accounted for.
According to the complaint, the minors arrived in Chile between January and October 2025 on non-scheduled commercial flights, the migration agency said in a statement Monday, News.Az reports, citing UPI.
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"The report of a massive and uncontrolled entry of Haitian children into Chile during 2025 is extremely serious and requires the highest level of attention," Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast said.
A joint review conducted by the National Migration Service, the Comptroller General's Office and the Investigative Police detected that a closed group of at least 12 adults, both Chilean and foreign nationals, repeatedly entered the country from Haiti.
Authorities said the individuals were listed as the "responsible adults" for groups ranging from two to 18 minors despite having no family or blood relationship with them. The children entered Chile under the country's family reunification program.
By Ulviyya Salmanli