Chile to open embassy in Azerbaijan
- 15 Nov 2018 10:51
- Politics
Chile has decided to open its embassy in Azerbaijan, informed the press service of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.
A diplomatic note sent to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry by the Chilean Foreign Ministry reads that the embassy of Chile will open in Baku soon as a sign of the importance attached to the development of bilateral relations.
News.Az