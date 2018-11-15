Yandex metrika counter

Chile to open embassy in Azerbaijan

Chile has decided to open its embassy in Azerbaijan, informed the press service of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

A diplomatic note sent to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry by the Chilean Foreign Ministry reads that the embassy of Chile will open in Baku soon as a sign of the importance attached to the development of bilateral relations.

