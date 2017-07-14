Chilean deputies condemn Armenia's inhumane acts against Alkhanli civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I completely disapprove such inhumane acts, because nothing can justify such a violence against civilians."

Head of the Chile-Azerbaijan Group of Friendship and member of the External Relations of the Deputies' Chamber of the Chilean National Congress Gabriel Silber and another member of the group Daniel Farkas have sent a letter to the Azerbaijan embassy to Chile. In their letter they expressed their support for the Azerbaijani people and condemned the occupation policy of Armenia.

The letter reads:

"I have received the saddening news about another attack of Armenian armed forces against the residents of Alkhanli village of your country. I extend my deep condolences to the family of deceased Sahiba Guliyev and her granddaughter Zahra Guliyeva and wish the soonest recovery to wounded Sarvinaz Guliyeva.

"I completely disapprove such inhumane acts, because nothing can justify such a violence against civilians. I do hope that such acts will be considered within the framework of the respective international conventions.

"I support your government against the presence of Armenian troops in Azerbaijani territories and hope that the international law will prevail and peace will be restored in your country soon."

News.Az

News.Az