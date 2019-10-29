Chilean president replaces 8 ministers in response to protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Monday replaced eight ministers in response to ongoing anti-government protests, Xinhua reported.

"Our government has heard the loud and clear message of Chileans asking for, and deserving, a more just country with solidarity, greater equal opportunity and less privilege," Pinera said during a ceremony held here at the presidential headquarters.

"Chile has changed and the government has to change too" to face the new reality in one of Latin America's most developed countries, Pinera said.

Interior Minister Andres Chadwick, a 63-year-old cousin of the president and one of his closest aides, was replaced by 41-year-old Gonzalo Blumel, who has been with Pinera since he started a second time in 2018.

Finance Minister Felipe Larrain was replaced by Ignacio Briones, Chile's former ambassador to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and dean of the School of Government at Chile's Adolfo Ibanez University.

Two new appointments were made in the Ministry of the Secretary-General of the Presidency. Economy, labor, national resources and sports ministers were also changed.

News.Az

News.Az